Mira-Bhayandar: Man gets life sentence for killing brother, chopping his body | Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Five years after he brutally murdered his elder brother and chopped his body into pieces, the district sessions court, Thane convicted Simon Raphael Patrao, 29, and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

The murder reported on August 4, 2018, from Bhayandar, was the fallout of a dispute over ₹20,000 which the accused had withdrawn from the ATM using his elder brother Wilfred Patrao’s debit card without his knowledge.

Brother suggested victim surrender

This apparently became the reason for the conflict between them. In a fit of rage, Simon stabbed Wilfred to death with a knife, dismembered the body parts and stuffed them into plastic bags before hiding them in the bathroom and bedroom of the apartment.

After committing the crime, Simon reportedly called up his Dubai based brother who advised him to surrender before the police. Wilfred, who was arrested on the same day, was booked under a murder case. Their eldest brother is the complainant in the case which was registered at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar.

3 years rigorous imprisonment

Simon was also sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence. He was also been fined ₹5,000 and ₹2,000 in both convictions, failing which he will have to spend more rigorous time in jail.