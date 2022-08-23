Minor girl can marry without parents' consent under Muslim Personal law, observes Delhi HC

Delhi High Court | Delhi High Court website

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday observed that as per Mohammedan Law - the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 - a minor girl below the age of 18 can marry without the consent of her parents, reported legal news portal LiveLaw.

The court also observed that she would retain the right to cohabit with her husband, even if she is below the age of 18.

The plea, which was moved by the couple seeking directions to ensure that nobody could separate them, was heard by Justice Jasmeet Singh, who granted the couple protection as per the existing law of the land.

The girl's parents had reportedly been opposed to the marriage, and had registered an FIR against the husband under Section 363 of the IPC (kidnapping). Subsequently, the parents filed further charges under Section 376 of the IPC (rape) and under Section 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault).

The girl, for her part, alleges that she was regularly beaten by her parents, and that her marriage was consummated by her own free will.

The status report on the case filed by the state showed her birthdate as August 2, 2006, meaning that she was 15 years and 5 months old at the time she got married.

Muslims in India are governed by the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937. This law deals with marriage, succession, inheritance and charities among Muslims.

The Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939 deals with the circumstances in which Muslim women can obtain divorce[2] and rights of Muslim women who have been divorced by their husbands and to provide for related matters.

These laws are not applicable in the state of Goa, where Goa civil code is applicable for all persons irrespective of religion. These laws are not applicable to Muslims who married under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

