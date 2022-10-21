Malnutrition: Bombay HC asks Tribal Welfare Dept secretary to visit malnutrition-hit areas | Photo: Representative Image

The principal secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department was directed by the Bombay High Court to visit malnutrition-hit tribal areas in the state to get first-hand know the problems faced by tribals.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik was hearing a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) highlighting the issue of malnutrition and related deaths in Melghat and adjoining tribal areas.

"Having regard to the magnitude of the problem faced by the tribals, we request the Principal Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department, to pay a visit to the affected tribal areas so as to enable him to get a first-hand information about the difficulties faced by the tribals at the ground level," said the court.

During the hearing, the petitioner activist told the judges that special attention must be paid to problems faced by women and children in Nandurbar and Amravati districts. Dr Ashish Satav, who has filed a PIL on behalf of an NGO, suggested that it would benefit the tribals if they are provided with local therapeutic food instead of that provided by the Integrated Child Development Scheme.

The judges said that they were "happy to note" that the incumbent principal secretary is a qualified doctor “who would be best suited to appreciate the concerns pertaining to the medical condition of women and children in the tribal areas and suggest the road forward to deal with the problems."

Earlier, the HC had appointed Dr Chhering Dorje, special inspector general of police, Nagpur range (Nagpur), as an officer of the court to visit Melghat and adjoining areas. The judges noted that Dorje has already submitted a short-term and long-term action plan which the State government is implementing.

While requesting the principal secretary to visit the affected areas, the court added that he would undoubtedly go through earlier orders and various reports "for exploring the further steps required to be taken to ameliorate the grievance of the tribal community".

The HC has asked for a report on steps being taken to "tackle this problem" on the next date of hearing on November 14.

