Maharashtra: REC recommends action against PWD Nanded for violations of Forest Act | File Photo

In a rare case, the Regional Empowered Committee (REC) attached to the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has not only deferred the approval for the diversion of 8.4771 ha of forest land in favour of the Public Work Department, Nanded for construction of up-gradation and widening from existing 2-lane to 2-lane with paved shoulder configuration of Mudked-Bhokar NH-161A section but also recommended action against it for the violations as per the provisions under the Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA), 1980.

‘’The REC Committee noted that violations of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 have been carried out by the User Agency (PWD, Nanded) by working over 0.12 ha of forest land without the approval of the Central Government. The Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Nanded submitted that User Agency has carried out a double violation and after the generation of a plan of record (POR) in the first instance of violation, the work has been carried out again. The REC decided that action against the violations shall be taken as per the provisions under FCA, 1980 and a detailed report on the nature of the violation, name of officials responsible and extent and intensity of violation shall be submitted by the DCF, Nanded,’’ REC observed in the minutes of the meeting held on October 14. The minutes were uploaded on Thursday.

The REC further noted that Compensatory Afforestation (CA) has been proposed to carry over 8.4771 ha of non-forest land in Gundawal in Mahur taluka. The suitability certificate has been submitted by DCF, Nanded. A certificate to defray the cost of CA is also submitted by the User Agency. ‘’The REC examined the CA site over the google satellite imaginary and found that the proposed area has not been marked properly and accordingly decided that the KML file (a file format used to display geographic data) the exact area identified for raising CA shall be submitted,’’ it said.

Moreover, the REC also observed that compliance with the Scheduled Tribe and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 has not been submitted completely. ‘’The REC opined that as per the new Forest Conservation Rules, 2022 the State Government shall ensure the complete compliance of FRA, 2006,‘ it added.

The REC has recommended that a pre-feasibility report in consultation with DCF, Nanded should be submitted on the box culverts of 2x3 meters for the smooth movement of resident wildlife in forest patches as well as in non-forest areas where there is a traditional route of wildlife movement also for the movement of cattle. Besides, the pre-feasibility report should be prepared and submitted on the conversion of all hume pipes proposed through the entire alignment into the box culverts.

In addition, the REC has recommended that the forest area part of the old road and proposed for realignment shall be dismantled and handed over to the Forest Department and planting shall be done by the State Government at the cost of the User Agency. Exact details of such an area shall be submitted. The KML file of the exact area identified for raising CA shall be submitted.

