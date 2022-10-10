Lumpy Skin Disease: PIL in HC seeks mass vaccination of cattle, 1.5L compensation for cattle deaths

Representative Photo

In the backdrop of the outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among animals in the state, a public interest litigation has been filed before the Bombay High Court seeking that veterinary doctors and diploma holders in veterinary sciences be used to conduct a mass vaccination drive for cattle in the state and Rs. 1.5 lakhs be given as immediate compensation for cattle deaths due to the disease.

The petition filed by a former MP Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana with three other petitioners against the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Department, and the state government among others has also sought that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be brought in place to control its spread.

The petition said that while various district administrations in the state have issued orders declaring some talukas as ‘controlled areas’ to contain the spread of the disease as well as banned animal markets and their transportation, etc, there is no process in place to implement the orders. As per the 20th Livestock Census figures of 2019, there is over 3.30 crore livestock in Maharashtra. The plea points out that there are not sufficient numbers of veterinary doctors for the livestock. It urged that roping in all veterinary doctors, certificate and diploma holders in veterinary sciences is important in the present situation. These practitioners, it said, could be the ‘LSD fighters’ who can apply prophylactic vaccination to cattle to prevent the further spread of the disease. It said carrying out mass vaccination is the need of the hour.

The petition also emphasized on giving immediate compensation of 1.5 lakh to cattle owners who have lost their animals to the disease, stating that the farmers in the state have already suffered huge losses due to heavy rainfall and are in a dire need of help.

