Kharghar Deaths: State Govt Informs Bombay HC of Investigation Progress in Case

Mumbai: On Wednesday, the State government updated the Bombay High Court regarding the detailed investigation report into the deaths of 14 individuals during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony held in Kharghar, neighbouring Navi Mumbai, on April 14.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf informed a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor, who were presiding over a PIL seeking a CBI probe and FIR against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and social worker Dattatreya Dharmadhikari for alleged negligence leading to the fatalities.

Accidental deaths case

Saraf stated that accidental deaths had been documented and that an inquiry into the matter was ongoing. He further noted that the individuals in question had not been named as respondents in the PIL.

The PIL, filed by advocate Shaila Kanthe, 45, through advocate Nitin Satpute, claimed that the tragedy occurred due to mismanagement and inaction by the Kharghar police, the Commissioner of Police of Navi Mumbai, and the Director General of Police.

The bench acknowledged Saraf's statement that the investigation had reached an advanced stage, and a report would soon be submitted to the relevant ministry. Subsequently, the PIL was disposed of.

