e-Paper Get App

Kerala: 66-year-old man sentenced to 4 years in jail for sexual assault of minor

The offence under section 7 of the POCSO Act carries a minimum punishment of three years imprisonment and a maximum of 5 years in jail

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Palakkad (Kerala): A court in Kerala has sentenced a 66-year-old man to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl who came to his confectionery shop, in Eravakkad village of Palakkad district, to buy sweets.

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict -- Moideenkutty.

Special Public Prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar, who confirmed the order passed by the court, said that the accused was convicted for the offence of sexual assault under section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The offence under section 7 of the POCSO Act carries a minimum punishment of three years imprisonment and a maximum of 5 years in jail.

The SPP said the incident occurred in 2018.

She also said that the court found the accused guilty after examining 13 witnesses and several documents produced by the prosecution.

Read Also
Kerala: POCSO accused man dies by suicide in Kannur jail
article-image
HomeLegalKerala: 66-year-old man sentenced to 4 years in jail for sexual assault of minor

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

'Union govt must reduce taxes, states have limitations,' Tamil Nadu finance minister to Nirmala...

'Union govt must reduce taxes, states have limitations,' Tamil Nadu finance minister to Nirmala...

'We were clinical: Rohit Sharma on India's 7-wicket win over WI in 3rd ODI

'We were clinical: Rohit Sharma on India's 7-wicket win over WI in 3rd ODI

Watch Video: India star Suryakaumar Yadav's sweet gesture wins hearts after victory over West Indies...

Watch Video: India star Suryakaumar Yadav's sweet gesture wins hearts after victory over West Indies...

Want to prevent yourself from monkeypox? Read the government's list of Dos and Don'ts

Want to prevent yourself from monkeypox? Read the government's list of Dos and Don'ts