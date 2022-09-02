Karnataka Murugha Mutt's Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru sent to police custody till Sept 5

Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru | Twitter

Sri Murugha Mutt's Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was produced in court on Friday was sent to police custody for 4 days, till September 5 in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls.

Sharanaru was taken to Chitradurga District Sessions Court for the hearing where the police had requested the bench for 5 days of custody.

Before reaching the court, the pontiff was taken to a hospital after he complained of chest pain.

He was taken directly to the court on the instructions of the sessions judge Komala who directed his presence at the court immediately after the seer's checkup.

What CM Bommai said?

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that his government is not liable to answer the allegation of "delayed" arrest of the seer of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru over alleged sexual assault of two minor girls and added that the state police have been given full freedom in the handling of the case.

During a media interaction, CM Bommai said, "We don't need to answer any allegations. I have already said that everything will be done according to the law. It's not appropriate to speak now. We have given a free hand to the police and they're doing their job."

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Police arrested Sharanaru for the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls and following the case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody today.

According to a FIR, the girls were abused for over two years. Many leaders of the state and across the country have reacted to this matter. Speaking about it, Lahar Singh Siroya, BJP Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha said, "This is an extremely shocking and sad development. Each time something like this happens it shakes our confidence in our own surroundings, and in our own people.

