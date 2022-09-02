e-Paper Get App
Karnataka police arrest another accused in sexual assault case of Chitradurga mutt

The Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha is accused raping girls aged 15 and 16, with help of a lady warden, junior pontiff and other staff.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka police arrest another accused in sexual assault case of Chitradurga mutt | Pixabay

The Karnataka Police has now arrested the second accused in minor girls' sexual assault case involving Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

Speaking to the media Chitradurga SP said that the accused viz Rashmi has been arrested in the case.

On Saturday, August 27, a complaint was filed against the chief pontiff of Chitradurga's Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He is alleged raping girls aged 15 and 16, with help of a lady warden, junior pontiff and other staff.

Four days after the case was registered, he was arrested by the police. A district and sessions court sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.

