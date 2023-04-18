Justice Sabina retires without being appointed chief justice of Himachal HC | Twitter

New Delhi: Justice Sabina demits office on April 19 as the incumbent acting chief justice. Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan on Tuesday was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Sabina was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in January this year.

In February this year, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended that she be appointed as the chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.



Justice Sabina demits office Wednesday evening on attaining the age of 62. While the Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, the HC judges retired at 62. Justice Sabina was in news recently when her daughter Kalyani Singh was named an accused in the murder of national shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh in Chandigarh in September 2015.