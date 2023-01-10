e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalJohnson & Johnson baby powder case: Bombay High Court order on January 11

Johnson & Johnson baby powder case: Bombay High Court order on January 11

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and SG Dige rapped the government for failing to act swiftly saying that it cannot work at a snail’s pace when it comes to cosmetics and baby products.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Johnson & Johnson baby powder |
Follow us on

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved the order in the plea by Johnson & Johnson challenging orders of the Maharashtra Government imposing a ban on the manufacture and sale of its baby powder.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and SG Dige rapped the government for failing to act swiftly saying that it cannot work at a snail’s pace when it comes to cosmetics and baby products.

“We want you (government) to be vigilant, especially with big pharmas because of the large scale of production. We want them (pharmaceutical companies) to be responsible. We are not giving them a free path to manufacture,” said Justice Patel.

Read Also
Nestle reports 'high single-digit' growth in India in 2020; Maggi, Nescafe and KitKat witness growth...
article-image

The HC was hearing a petition filed by the firm, challenging two orders of the State Government – one dated Sept 15 by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Joint Commissioner and Licensing Authority cancelling its licence with effect from Dec 15, 2022; and the second dated Sept 20 by the FDA Commissioner directing the company to immediately stop manufacturing and sale of the baby powder.

Quoting from the recent report of State Government laboratories which said that the pH balance of the baby powder was on the higher side, the government affidavit has said that the pH balance was “unstable”. The justices questioned the government pleader Milind More on what they meant by unstable.

“You can’t speculate. You have to put it in the affidavit that this is the danger and hence we have acted (against the product),” added Justice Patel.

The HC will pass the order on Jan 11.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ordering food online? BMC wants to ban deliveries in plastic boxes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Johnson & Johnson baby powder case: Bombay High Court order on January 11

Johnson & Johnson baby powder case: Bombay High Court order on January 11

Mumbai: MCOCA court sentences Gutka baron JM Joshi, 2 others to 10 yrs in jail

Mumbai: MCOCA court sentences Gutka baron JM Joshi, 2 others to 10 yrs in jail

Kissing case: Bombay HC seeks state govt's reply on Shilpa Shetty’s plea of quashing 2007...

Kissing case: Bombay HC seeks state govt's reply on Shilpa Shetty’s plea of quashing 2007...

Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha seeks permission to speak to daughter in Spain

Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha seeks permission to speak to daughter in Spain

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC orders Kocchars' release; say arrest not in...

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC orders Kocchars' release; say arrest not in...