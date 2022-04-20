Jahangirpuri demolitions: CJI Ramana tells SC Registry to communicate stay order to NDMC after latter goes ahead

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has asked the Supreme Court registry to communicate the stay order on the Jahangirpuri demolitions to the NDMC and police authorities, after Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned that the demolition was going on despite the status quo order.

"They say the order is not communicated. Please communicate, ask secretary General", Dave told the CJI, adding that it would be too late otherwise.

The CJI agreed, replying: "Okay, communicate it through Secretary General or Registrar General immediately."

Less than an hour after the bulldozers rolled in to Jahangirpuri in New Delhi to begin an anti-encroachment drive, the action was ordered to be stopped after the Supreme Court ordered status quo on the matter till its hearing on Thursday. However, authorities have continued demolition in the area.

Bulldozers rolled in to Jahangirpuri in New Delhi at around 10 am Wednesday to begin an anti-encroachment drive. This move comes days after communal clashes broke out in the area. A total of 12 companies of the CRPF have been deployed across the city. Several people called the drive an act of vengeance. Similarly, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan alleged it was an attempt disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi.

CPI(M) eader Brinda Karat reached Jahangirpuri, where an anti-encroachment drive is underway despite the Supreme Court halting the action.

"At 10.45 am, the SC gave an order to maintain the status quo on the demolition drive, I have come here for the implementation of the order," she told reporters.

As the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri continued despite the Supreme Court ordering status quo, locals lamented losses to their shops and goods. NCMD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the action will continue till the apex court's order is received, while Special CP Dependra Pathak said the decision to stop the demolition rests with the civic body.

The petitioners' lawyer has sent a legal notice to the civic body, police and Delhi Chief Secretary regarding the Supreme Court's order to halt the demolition in Jahangirpuri. The notice asks the authorities to comply with the court order.

After the Supreme Court halted the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak said, "Let the civic agency take a decision... we're here to provide support and protection to the civic agency."

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:35 PM IST