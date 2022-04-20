Supreme Court halts Jahangirpuri demolitions; Opposition parties slam BJP

Less than an hour after the bulldozers rolled in to Jahangirpuri in New Delhi to begin an anti-encroachment drive, the action was stopped after the Supreme Court ordered status quo on the matter till its hearing on Thursday.

The demolition drive comes days after communal clashes broke out in the area. On Wednesday morning, security was heightened across the city, and in Jahangirpuri in particular.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has declared a war against the poorest by destroying homes in Delhi like in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Hyderabad MP was reacting to demolition of alleged illegal encroachments in riot-hit Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

"BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it's going to destroy homes in Delhi, like UP and MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive," Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi also demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must clarify his "adubious role".

"Is his government's PWD part of this demolition drive?" he asked.

"Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals & cowardice?! His frequent refrain "police is not in our control" won't work here. There isn't even a pretence of legality or morality anymore. Hopeless situation," wrote Owaisi.

A war of words also erupted between BJP and the AAP over use of bulldozers to remove encroachment in Jahangirpuri, where violence broke out on Saturday.

While the BJP blamed AAP for giving religious colour to the drive, the latter said that an order has been issued to harass a particular community in the name of encroachment.

In an early morning tweet, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP want to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi in the holy month of Ramzan by using the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

"A new order has been issued to use bulldozers in Jahangirpuri to harass a particular community in the name of encroachment. Atmosphere of the whole country will spoil from this," Khan said.

Aditya Jha, Delhi BJP spokesperson, told IANS that it is the start of 'safai abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) in the city and against illegal encroachment and individuals. "It is the start of an-anti encroachment drive and will continue till Delhi will be made free of encroachment and foreign nationals illegally staying here," Jha said.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that today a bulldozer of law, justice and constitution will roll down in Jahangirpuri.

"Bulldozer is the only solution if Bangladeshi infiltrators open fire on police. Betting, smack, ganja and illegal parking are all business of Ansar. This bulldozer drive is the beginning of making Delhi pollution free," Mishra said.

Welcoming the decision of the NDMC, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said: "People like Amanatullah Khan and Asaduddin Owaisi trying to give it religious colour. But no one is above law."

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also weighed in on the issue, whilst evoking soaring energy prices.

"8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks. Modi ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants!" Gandhi tweeted.

(with inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:44 AM IST