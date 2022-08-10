INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC makes Kirit, Neil Somaiya’s interim relief absolute

(PTI Photo)

After the police informed the Bombay High Court that it does not have sufficient evidence against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son and corporator Neil Somaiya in the funds misappropriation case of Rs. 57 crores relating to donations collected for warship INS Vikrant, the HC on Wednesday made the interim protection granted to them, absolute.

As per the case, in 2014 the father and son duo had collected Rs. 57 crores in donations from the general public to save the warship from being scrapped. This amount however, allegedly, had not been given to the government to restore it into a museum, as they had promised to do. The duo faced cheating charges in the offence.

On Wednesday, special counsel for the Mumbai Police Shirish Gupte submitted a report before the HC which stated that there was not enough evidence against the Somaiyas. The court then asked the counsel if the police needed their custody in the case, to which he replied that their custody was not required at present. The counsel added that the police would require them to attend the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police when required for interrogation. The court was also informed that the elder Somaiya has been issued a notice to attend the EOW office on Aug 17, while Neil has been called the following day. Gupte added that if they are required to be taken in custody, they will be given a 72-hour notice.

In the order, Justice Bharati Dangre noted that the allegation against Kirit Somaiya was of misappropriation of funds and the complaint alleged a whopping sum of Rs 57 crores was collected and this figure was collected through various social media platforms. The order added that there was no evidence of misappropriation. It noted that notice has been issued to applicants and that they may abide by the notices and attend the police station. The court then went on to make the interim order of protection absolute.