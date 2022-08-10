INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay High Court grants bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, his son Neil | ANI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil in a case related to alleged swindling of funds that were collected to save warship INS Vikrant.

Reportedly, Justice Bharati Dangre granted Somaiya and his son anticipatory bail after Mumbai Police's counsel submitted no proof to substantiate that the duo swindled nearly Rs 57 crore.

A retired army man alleged that the Somaiyas had collected Rs. 57 crores in a donation drive they conducted in 2014 to save the warship from being scrapped, but the money never reached the government.