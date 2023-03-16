HC grants bail to man accused of setting his wife on fire: 'He too suffered burn injuries' | Representative Image

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a 28 year old man who is accused of setting his wife on fire, which caused her death, following a quarrel.

The court noted that he too had suffered burn injuries, which left room for argument that he tried to save his wife.

Justice PD Naik granted bail to Madhukar Matang observing: “Considering the factual aspects of this matter, it appears that applicant (Matang) had suffered burn injuries and there is room for argument that he tried to extinguish the fire.” Also, he has been in custody for a substantial period of time.

The HC was hearing a bail plea filed by Matang. He approached the HC after his bail plea was rejected by sessions court in July 2020.

According to the prosecution, on April 8, 2019, Matang, under the influence of alcohol, picked up a quarrel with his wife as he suspected her character. He poured kerosene on the her and set her on fire with the help of a lighter. He then left the house. She was taken to the hospital where she died on April 14.

It is claimed that the wife embraced Matang die to whihc too suffered some burn injuries.

His advocate Sana Raees Khan argued that after the quarrel, Matang left the house to avoid further altercation. However, Within a short period of time, he heard her screams and entered the house where he saw that she was on fire and tried to extinguish it. He and his relatives rushed her to the hospital.

Khan further argued that although there is a dying declaration wherein the wife stated Magang set her on fire, the doctor had not certified whether she was in a “fit state of mind” while recording her dying declaration. She further submitted that the allegations that he used a lighter is improbable since once the lever of the lighter is released, the fire is bound to turn off.

Also, the e police recorded statement of the victim’s mother wherein she has she said that the victim disclosed her about the incident. However, the Mother's statement does not indicate that the victim had told her that she was set on fire by Matang, added Khan.

The Hc has granted him bail on executing personal bond in the sum of Rs.25,000.

