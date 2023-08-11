Haryana Violence: SC Passes Order On Nuh Clashes, Next Hearing On August 18

Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: In the case of the Nuh communal violence, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the petitioners to send their collected evidence to the concerned nodal officers appointed as per the Tehseen Poonawalla judgment.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Khanna and SVN Bhatti listed the matter for further hearing a week later on August 18.

It also asked the additional solicitor general to seek instructions from the Centre and inform it about the committee at the next date of hearing to look into the cases of the hate speeches that can't be allowed.

Court said there should be some mechanism to inspect investigation

The court also noted that the committee can't probe, but there should be some mechanism to inspect the investigation. It also suggested the mechanism.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said the problem is not the registration of the FIRs, but the progress in the case as nothing happened after the registration.

Petition in SC to take action against speakers

Following a score of occurrences, including calls for a Muslim boycott and the closing of mosques in Gurugram, the Supreme Court received a new petition seeking appropriate action against the speakers who instigated the communal disharmony.

A lawyer mentioned some incidents in Gurugram where those employing any member of a minority community in shops will be called "Gaddar" (traitors). He also referred to more than 27 rallies organised between August 1 and 7 after the Nuh violence. His petition claimed such rallies were held in various places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, fearing a violence of an unfathomable scale across the country.

The application sought action against the authorities allowing such rallies and sought prompt and appropriate action against police officials who attended these demonstrations and disregarded the measures to prevent the delivery of the hate speeches there.

