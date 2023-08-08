Nuh Violence: Plea In Supreme Court Against Muslim Boycott Call

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking action against calls made for the boycott and alienation of Muslims following the violence in Nuh.

Sibal highlighted instances where individuals have been urged to label those who employ people from a specific community as 'gaddars' (traitors).

“Some decisions are taken that if a person of a particular community is employed the employer will be called a gaddar. We will file an urgency petition,” said Sibal, who mentioned the plea before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud when the Constitution Bench hearing the Article 370 case was breaking for lunch.

The Samhast Hindu Samaj can be seen walking through a neighbourhood in Hisar, Haryana, in the presence of police officials, issuing warnings to people that their shops will be boycotted if they continue to employ any Muslims, alleged the plea by Shaheen Abdulla, which relied on a video that surfaced on social media on August 2, according to Bar and Bench.

Communal disharmony and violence

Such rallies that “demonise communities and openly call for violence and killing of people are not limited in terms of their impact to just those areas. It will inevitably lead to communal disharmony and violence of an unfathomable scale across the country”, the plea contended.

The petitioner, therefore, prayed for directions to the state and district administration to ensure that rallies with such hate speeches are not allowed as it would affect communal harmony.

Violence in Nuh broke out on July 31 after a mob attacked a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession following rumours that cow vigilante Monu Manesar would be participating in the march.

Five people were killed in the ensuing clashes in Haryana

At least five people were killed in the ensuing clashes and at least 70 were injured, including policemen. The police have registered about 40 cases and arrested over 80 people in connection with the communal violence, it was further reported.

The VHP later said it would hold protests over the violence in the NCR.

The Supreme Court was approached for a stay. On August 2, it declined to stay the protests slated to be held later that day, but ordered the state government and the Delhi police to ensure that no hate speech or violence takes place during the rallies.