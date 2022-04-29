Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple's bail hearing tomorrow

A Mumbai sessions court has agreed to hear the bail applications of MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana tomorrow, April 30 at 2.45 pm.

The duo was arrested on April 23 following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra.

A Mumbai court will hear the bail pleas of arrested Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana today.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:47 AM IST