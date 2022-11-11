Gyanvapi case: Supreme Court extends earlier order for protection of 'Shivling' | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended its earlier order for the protection of 'Shivling’ discovered at Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. The apex court has extended the protection till further order.

The court set up a bench to hear the case in which the Hindu side sought an extension of an order by which the area where "Shivling" was found in Gyanvapi premises was protected.

Read Also Supreme Court to set up bench to hear Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case on Friday

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday took note of the submissions of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain who is appearing for some Hindu devotees that the May 17 order of apex court was expiring on November 12 and it needed to be extended.

On May 17, the top court had passed an interim order directing the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' was said to be found in the survey.

The apex court had also allowed Muslims to offer namaz in the Gyanvapi mosque.

On November 8, fast track court at Varanasi postponed till November 14 its judgement on a separate plea seeking permission to allow worship of the 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the mosque complex.