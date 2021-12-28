FPJ Legal: Witness in 2008 Malegaon blast case says ATS coerced him to name Yogi Adityanath, other RSS persons in statement

A witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case trial in his deposition before a special court on Tuesday said that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had coerced him to name some persons associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) including now UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in his statement.

Among the others he named are - the right wing outfit’s leader Indresh Kumar and a former leader Aseemanand. The latter was accused in three blast cases - Samjhauta Express blast, Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast and Ajmer Dargah blast, all in 2007, in all of which he was acquitted. The witness, also made allegations of threatening, detention for a prolonged period and torture on the ATS officers.

As per his statement recorded by the ATS, he was associated with Abhinav Bharat, the right-wing outfit said to be involved in the blast and had made statements concerning Lt. Col Prasad Purohit, an accused in the case. The witness denied giving any statement to the ATS during his testimony.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the probe of the case from the ATS later. The witness became the 15th one to be declared hostile in the trial. In the blast that took place in Malegaon on Sep 29, 2008, six persons were killed and over a 100 injured.

