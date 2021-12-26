Watch Video: Out on bail on medical grounds, Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur plays cricket

Out on bail in the Malegaon blasts case on medical grounds, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was seen playing cricket in Bhopal in a video that has surfaced online.

Earlier, in October the BJP MP had come under fire when a video of her playing kabaddi surfaced online. Critics were quick to point out that the MP did not appear to be suffering from any major ailments, as she has previously claimed.

In the video, Thakur is seen playing with a group of men at a ground in Bhopal, her constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

This is not the first time she has faced backlash in recent months. Several videos have surfaced of the MP enjoying garba during the Navratras, and even playing basketball.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur was seen playing cricket in Shakti Nagar Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/zR35yO1UAJ — Mario David Antony Alapatt (@davidalapatt) December 26, 2021

In 2008, Thakur was arrested for her alleged involvement in the Malegaon blasts case. She was later released on bail in 2017 on medical grounds. Over the years, she has skipped several court hearings claiming that she was suffering from serious medical ailments. She has also, on occasion, ventured out in public in a wheelchair.

Thakur is currently facing trial under stringent sections of The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a Mumbai court.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 10:52 AM IST