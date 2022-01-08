FPJ Legal: Two booked for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates get bail

A magistrate court in Kurla on Wednesday granted bail to two persons Juber Shaikh and Alfez Khan, both 19, who were arrested for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccinations to people. The court said in its order that it would not proper to keep the accused behind bars for an indefinite period and that the police would take its own time to file the chargesheet. As per the complaint against them at Kurla police station, they had sold the final vaccination certificate for Rs. 2,000 to the complainant. The youths had claimed bail in a plea through advocate Sofiya Shaikh that they were falsely implicated by the complainant due to an old dispute. Their plea stated that no case of cheating or forgery is made out against them. They contended that the complainant himself had desired a fake certificate and no inquiry was made with him by the police about the same.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 07:02 AM IST