FPJ Legal: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's bail plea adjourned till January 12; Maharashtra govt says will not take coercive action till then

The Bombay High Court has adjourned the pre-arrest bail plea filed by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane till January 12, in an alleged attempt to murder case in connection with an attack on one Santosh Parab, during December 2021.

Maharashtra government says it will not take coercive action against him till then.

Nitesh, son of union minister Narayan Rane, who represents the Kankavali Assembly seat in Sindhudurg district, had approached the HC after the sessions court at Sindhudurg rejected his plea on December 30, 2021.

The rivalry between Shiv Sena and Rane is known as both claim their supremacy in the Konkan region. However, with Nitesh Rane under radar his father and BJP minister Narayan Rane claimed that his son has been falsely implicated in the case and the Maharashtra government is misusing its power. Rane was arrested in August after his alleged ''slap'' remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. That had led to a war of words between Rane and Shiv Sena.

However, Shiv Sena legislator Vaibhav Naik alleged that Parab was attacked to put pressure on voters and candidates and he has named Nitesh Rane. ‘’In the preliminary investigation of the police, it has come to the fore that Nitesh Rane is guilty. Narayan Rane is taking advantage of his ministerial position to put pressure on the administration to save his son from being arrested,’’ he said.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:55 PM IST