e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:22 PM IST

FPJ Legal: SC issues notice to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, 42 other farmer leaders over road blockade during farmers' protests

FPJ News Service
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait along with farmers attend Kisan Sansad during a protest against the three farm laws amid the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi | ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait along with farmers attend Kisan Sansad during a protest against the three farm laws amid the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi | ANI

Advertisement

An SC Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh issued notices to 43 leaders of the farmer organisations, including Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Gurnam Singh, and posted for further hearing on October 20 an application by the Haryana government on a PIL filed by Noida resident Monicca Agarwaal on the blockade affecting her marketing job to regularly travel to Delhi.

Appearing for the Haryana government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the state has set up a committee for holding talks but the protesting leaders refused to come for a meeting.

ALSO READ

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers call off protest after government promises compensation, says...
Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal