FPJ Legal: SC issues notice to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, 42 other farmer leaders over road blockade during farmers' protests

An SC Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh issued notices to 43 leaders of the farmer organisations, including Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Gurnam Singh, and posted for further hearing on October 20 an application by the Haryana government on a PIL filed by Noida resident Monicca Agarwaal on the blockade affecting her marketing job to regularly travel to Delhi.

Appearing for the Haryana government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the state has set up a committee for holding talks but the protesting leaders refused to come for a meeting.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:22 PM IST