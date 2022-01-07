FPJ Legal | PM Modi's security breach: SC orders registrar general of Punjab and Haryana HC to secure, preserve travel records

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to forthwith secure the records, pertaining to security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Punjab visit, from the state government, its police and central agencies.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the counsel representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to probe the lapses during the visit of the prime minister to hold their hands till Monday when it will hear the plea next.

"We deem it appropriate to direct the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of the PM," the CJI said.

The apex court has also directed the Punjab and police authorities, SPG, and other Central and State agencies to cooperate and provide necessary assistance to seal the entire record.

The security lapse is a "rarest of the rare" case that could cause potential international embarrassment, the Centre told the Supreme Court, backing a petition calling for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"The incident created a very serious situation for the PM's security," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, urging the Supreme Court to call for records related to PM Modi's visit and security in Punjab on Wednesday.

The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation Lawyer's Voice' seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security in Punjab and ensuring there is no such event in the future.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, has taken note of the plea alleging serious breach in the prime minister's security that took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday and it had led to the stalling of his cavalcade in Bathinda for around 20 minutes.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:23 PM IST