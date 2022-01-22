FPJ Legal: Plea filed against Juhi Chawla for not paying Rs 20 lakh cost for 5G case yet

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority on Saturday moved the Delhi high court seeking the payment of Rs 20 lakh which was imposed on actor Juhi Chawla and others in connection to their petition on the rollout of the 5G technology. According to reports, the case has been listed for February 3.

The lawyer who appeared for Juhi Chawla said he was not served with the petition copy and that the actor has recently moved a division bench of the high court regarding the case. A division bench will hear the case on January 25.

Justice JR Midha had on June 4, 2021 dismissed Juhi Chawla's civil suit against the roll-out o the 5G technology in India and imposed a cost of ₹20 lakh on plaintiffs. It appears the suit was for publicity, the court had noted last year.

However, Chawla has recently challenged the verdict and appealed that the single bench order dismissing the suit is bad in law as a suit can only be dismissed once it has been allowed to be registered as a suit by the Court.

For the unversed, the plea against 5G in India was moved in May last year and the Bollywood actor was one of the petitioners.

Court proceedings were held virtually at that time because of the second wave of the covid pandemic. Juhi Chawla joined the court proceeding through video conferencing and as she had shared the video link on her social media accounts, the hearing faced disruptions.

Following the dismissal of the plea, Juhi Chawla had released a video saying she is not against 5G technology. The petition was only to seek the government's clarification on 5G that the technology is safe, the actor said at that time.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 06:11 PM IST