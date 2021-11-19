FPJ Legal: Plea challenges appointment of Subodh Jaiswal as CBI director

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rajendrakumar Trivedi has challenged continuation of Jaiswal as CBI chief on the ground that he does not possess experience in investigation of anti-corruption cases and has doubtful credibility.

Questioning Jaiswal’s credibility, the plea states that when was heading a special investigation committee for investigating the fake stamp paper scam involving Abdul Karim Telgi and several police officials, there were allegations against the committee and the investigation came to be transferred to CBI. Even the Supreme Court noted Jaiswal’s role and involvement in the Telgi scam in its order granting bail to one of the accused in the case.

Th plea alleges that Jaiswal has always misused his position to subdue his subordinates and that Trivedi too was victimised in the past for raising voice against the illegalities committed by him from time to time.

Trivedi claims that he was transferred to an inconvenient post midterm at the behest of Jaiswal which was ultimately quashed and set aside by the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal. He has alleged that Jaiswal has also purportedly initiated departmental inquiry against him (Trivedi) with a view to silence him.

The petition prays that an order restraining Jaiswal from officiating as Director of CBI be passed till the pending of the petition.

A 1985 batch IPS officer, Jaiswal, was appointed CBI Director on May 25, 2021.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:13 PM IST