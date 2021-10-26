FPJ Legal: Nothing to do with allegations against NCB's Sameer Wankhede, Aryan Khan tells Bombay HC

In a development in the controversy pertaining to extortion allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB, the prime accused in the Mumbai Cruise drugs case - Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, on Tuesday distanced himself from the allegations. He told the Bombay High Court that he has nothing to do with the extortion allegations against Wankhede and also has no connection with the witnesses - Prabhakar Sail and K P Gosavi in the case.

Aryan through his counsel Satish Maneshinde, filed the written submissions before a bench of Justice Nitin Sambre.



The submissions referred to the continuous allegations of extortion against Wankhede by minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik.



"The applicant (Aryan) has nothing to do with the allegations and the counter allegations that are currently in public and also on social media as between the zonal director Sameer Wankhede and some political personalities," the submissions read.

"I do not want to make any allegations against any officer or individual in the prosecution department," it further adds.

Aryan has also clarified that he has no connection with Prabhakar Sail and K P Gosavi, both panch witnesses, who the NCB claims have been influenced by Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani.



"I have no connection or concern with Sail or his employer Gosavi, both of whom are panch witnesses in the case," Aryan has clarified, adding, "Thus, I request this court to please decide my bail application on merits, uninfluenced with the assertions and counter assertions by any of the parties."



