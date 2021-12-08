FPJ Legal: No leaving city without permission, says court setting Sudha Bharadwaj’s bail conditions

A special court where activist Sudha Bharadwaj, accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case was produced on Wednesday, has set 16 conditions for her bail. The court has prohibited her from leaving the city without its permission or making any comments on the case in any media, including social media.

On December 1, the HC had directed that she be produced before the special court on Dec 8 which would decide the conditions of her bail. The HC had granted her default bail as the NIA failed to file a charge sheet within the mandatory period of 90 days of arrest of the accused.

Seeking leniency in bail conditions, Bharadwaj’s advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhary had argued on Wednesday that she is a practising lawyer at the Chattisgarh HC and be permitted to shuttle between Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and her residence in Haryana. He said she has no place to stay in Mumbai or the state and has her office in Bilaspur, Chattisgarh. “She has to earn a living like everyone else,” he told the court. The advocate had also argued on the court’s condition that she should not comment on the proceedings, asking, “What about her fundamental rights? She has the right to write articles.”

Among the conditions set by the Special judge under the NIA Act DE Kothalikar are also that she attend the trial and ensure that it is not prolonged due to her absence. The court also asked her to report to the nearest police station through a WhatsApp video call fortnightly.

NIA’s prosecutor Prakash Shetty had sought that the court impose normal conditions such as physical appearance before the police station at least once a month, as there was apprehension of her tampering with evidence, he said. The prosecutor sought that similar bail conditions as the HC had imposed on her co-accused Varavara Rao while granting him interim bail, be imposed.

Among the conditions is also that Bharadwaj not have any gathering of visitors at her residence in the city apart from her near relatives. The court has permitted her to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and on furnishing a personal bond of the same amount. The cash bail is temporary and within three months she would have to furnish two sureties of that amount. Bharadwaj in her plea for cash bail had sought a reasonable and affordable amount be imposed as she was over three years in custody and had lost her livelihood. The prosecution had wanted the amount to be of Rs. 1 lakh.

While imposing the conditions, Judge Kothalikar had stated that it has been submitted that the applicant is a legal practitioner and in custody for more than three years and three months, but at the same time it cannot lose sight of the fact that there are serious allegations against her. The court said the prosecution has shown apprehension that she may tamper evidence. Considering the pros and cons, the court said, in its view, much leniency cannot be shown to her. Bharadwaj’s daughter had come to court to meet her and the court allowed the two to meet upon her advocate seeking the permission for their meeting.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 08:51 PM IST