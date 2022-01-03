e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Nitesh Rane moves Bombay HC seeking pre-arrest bail in attempt to murder case against him

Urvi Mahajani
Nitesh Rane | File

Nitesh Rane | File

Advertisement

Union minister Narayan Rane’s son and MLA Nitesh Rane has approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail in an alleged attempt to murder case. Last week a local court in Sindhudurg had denied him relief. The High Court will hear the plea on Tuesday.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Bombay High Court to switch to hybrid mode from Tuesday FPJ Legal: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Bombay High Court to switch to hybrid mode from Tuesday
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
Advertisement