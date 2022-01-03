FPJ Legal: Nitesh Rane moves Bombay HC seeking pre-arrest bail in attempt to murder case against him

Union minister Narayan Rane’s son and MLA Nitesh Rane has approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail in an alleged attempt to murder case. Last week a local court in Sindhudurg had denied him relief. The High Court will hear the plea on Tuesday.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 12:58 PM IST