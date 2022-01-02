FPJ Legal: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Bombay High Court to switch to hybrid mode from Tuesday

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the city, the Bombay High court (HC) on Friday, December 31 decided to shift to a “hybrid” mode of hearing from January 4, 2022.

The decision will be applicable till further orders are given, and will only apply to the principal seat of the court, in Mumbai.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided on December 31 by a senior judge of the High Court, Justice A.A. Sayed.

In the virtual system, litigants will be only allowed to enter the premises of the court if they are ordered to remain present. Moreover, although hearings will take place virtually, lawyers will be allowed to argue their cases in person before the judge in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 6,347 fresh Covid-19 cases with one death and 451 recoveries on Saturday, a jump of 12 per cent of 5,631 infections from Friday.

The state also registered 9,170 new cases and seven deaths on Saturday. The fatality rate has now increased to 2.11 per cent in the state. A total of 1,445 patients from the state were also discharged on Saturday.

Meanwhile, six new Omicron cases were reported in the state including three from Pune rural, two from Pimpri-Chinchwad and one from Pune city, taking the total count for Maharashtra to 460 patients. Out of these, 180 were discharged after negative RT-PCR tests.

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi has said that cases in Mumbai are rising exponentially and may soon cross 10,000 in the next few days. He further urged people not to panic but to be cautious and behave responsibly.

"Mumbai Cases are exponentially exploding today 8000 plus cases anticipated and soon will cross 10000 in next few days key will be still the severe cases and who need hospitalisation. Behave Responsibly and Double Mask. Dont Panic but be super cautious and careful," Dr Joshi tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

