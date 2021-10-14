FPJ Legal: NCB to approach Bombay HC for cancellation of bail granted to Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has decided to file an application in Bombay High Court to cancel the bail of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan in connection with a drug case, sources said on Thursday.

"NCB's top officials have given the approval to proceed with filing an application in Bombay High court to cancel the bail of Sameer Khan. Process of filling the application is underway," said sources.

Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug.

A Special NDPS Court on September 27 granted bail to Sameer Khan , celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and UK national Karan Sejnani in connection with a drugs case. The three were granted bail on sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

In July, the NCB had filed a chargesheet against six persons, including Sameer Khan. The accused named in the chargesheet were Khan, Karan Sejnani, Rahila Furniturewala, her sister Shaista Furniturewala, Ramkumar Tiwari – one of the brothers who owns Mucchad Paanwala paan shop in south Mumbai – and Anuj Keshwani.

According to the chargesheet, Khan and the other accused were charged for procuring, purchasing, transporting and selling about 200 kilograms of ganja and six cannabidiol (CBD) sprays.

While the NCB has claimed in the chargesheet that the accused conspired to procure, sell, purchase and transport 194.6 kg of ganja and six CBD sprays, chemical analysis reports annexed to the chargesheet has stated that of the 18 samples sent for forensic analysis, eight have turned out to be negative. These eight amount to over 85 kg of the 194.6 kg seizures made from the accused as claimed by NCB.

