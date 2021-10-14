e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Court begins hearing on Aryan Khan's bail pleaLakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT begins probe, recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:06 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Bombay HC rejects bail plea of Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul in Rs 980 cr bank fraud case

Earlier in September, ED had conducted raids at Adsul's residence.
ANI
FPJ Legal: Bombay HC rejects bail plea of Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul in Rs 980 cr bank fraud case | ANI

FPJ Legal: Bombay HC rejects bail plea of Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul in Rs 980 cr bank fraud case | ANI

Advertisement

Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the plea by Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul challenging the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Rs 980 crore fraud at City Co-operative Bank.

Earlier in September, ED had conducted raids at Adsul's residence.

The leader was a member of the 16th Lok Sabha of India and represented the Amravati constituency of Maharashtra.

ALSO READ

ED summons for Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez - Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar and what is the...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal