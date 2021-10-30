FPJ Legal: Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against former city police chief Param Bir Singh in extortion case

A Mumbai magistrate court has issued a non-bailable warrant against former city police chief Param Bir Singh in an extortion case initially registered at Goregaon police station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier last week, a Thane court issued a non-bailable warrant against the former Mumbai police commissioner. The court had asked for his arrest in an extortion case registered at Thane Nagar police station.

The warrant states that Param Bir Singh, resident of house number 133, Sector 27, Chandigarh, stands charged with the offence under sections 384, 386, 387, 389, 392, 324, 323, 506, 506 (2), 166, 109, 120b of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

The warrant has further directed the police to arrest the said accused and produce him before the court. In the last week of July 2021, the Thane Nagar police had registered an extortion case against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, gangster Ravi Pujari and 25 others.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Ketan Tanna, 52, a builder and bookie. Tanna, in his statement to police alleged that the accused police officers and others threatened to file a false case against him and bookie Sonu Jalan and kill them in an encounter. Using various channels to issue the threats, they abused and demanded money in return for not implicating them in a false case.

A few months ago, the Thane police had also issued a look-out circular against Singh.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:10 PM IST