Can Maharashtra govt suspend Param Bir Singh? Here's what the law says

The Maharashtra government is exploring options for suspending former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who is currently incommunicable and not traceable.

The government after examining legal and procedural provisions and after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s consent is expected to issue a suspension order under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Home Department sources told the Free Press Journal, “There is no decision on Singh’s suspension but the department in consultation with the law and judiciary department and a battery of lawyers has launched discussion in this regard. The state government does not want to initiate an action without examining all the necessary provisions to avoid further legal complications. The focus is to stand a fullproof case against Singh.”

Rule 3 reads, “A member of the Service in respect of, or against, whom an investigation, inquiry or trial relating to a criminal charge is pending may, at the discretion of the Government be placed under suspension until the termination of all proceedings relating to that charge, if the charge is connected with his position as a (member of the Service) or is likely to embarrass him in the discharge of his duties or involves moral turpitude."

Sources said after the state government takes a final decision on Singh’s suspension it will convey it to the Centre as he is a DG rank IPS officer. So far, five FIRs have been registered against Singh while Chandiwal Commission is inquiring into the corruption allegations levelled by Singh against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The FIRs were registered on charges of extortion, cheating, forgery and kidnapping for ransom under the Indian Penal Code against Singh. The Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey had recently sent a proposal to suspend Singh and other police officials named in alleged extortion cases, but the State Home Department returned it asking for more information about the role of individual officers in these cases.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 09:52 AM IST