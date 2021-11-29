FPJ Legal: Mumbai court grants bail to Nawab Malik in defamation case filed by BJP's Mohit Kamboj

The Mazagaon Magistrate's Court has granted bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with a defamation case filed against him by BJP's Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya.

The court granted the bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. The next date of hearing is December 30.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 12:30 PM IST