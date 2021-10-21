FPJ Legal: Mumbai court extends judicial custody of Aryan Khan, 7 others till October 30

A special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven other co-accused in the Cordelia cruise drugs case.



Among them is his friend Arbaaz Merchantt and model Munmun Dhamecha.

On Wednesday, Aryan's bail plea along with that of Arbaaz and Munmun Dhamecha had been rejected. The three had then approached the Bombay High Court for relief. The HC is expected to hear the pleas only on Oct 26.

Aryan along with Arbaaz and Munmun were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Oct 2 after an alleged drug bust at Cordelia cruise ship that was bound for Goa from the Mumbai coast. They were placed under arrest the following day.

After four days of NCB custody, a city magistrate had remanded the 23-year-old to judicial custody on Oct 7. His bail was rejected by the court the same day on grounds of jurisdiction. Khan had then approached a special court the following day. Rejecting his bail plea on Wednesday, a special court under the NDPS Act had said in a detailed order that the offence is grave and relied on WhatsApp chats for the most part to deny him bail.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan on Thursday morning at Arthur road i.e Mumbai Central Jail. Khan was allowed to meet his son after the jail authorities on Thursday started the Mulaqat i.e meeting of relatives or advocate to the undertrials in the jail. The authorities have stopped the video calling and calls on mobile phones to families used during the pandemic.

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team arrived at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home "Mannat" today afternoon, hours after the superstar visited his son Aryan Khan in jail.

Officials said the NCB team visited SRK's mansion "to complete paperwork" and not for any searches. Another team of the anti-drugs agency raided the home of actor Ananya Panday.

