FPJ legal l Will court asking political parties to shun 'bandhs' have any impact on them? Bombay HC on plea by ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro and others

The Bombay High Court on Monday wondered if directions from the court to political parties, asking them to refrain from calling 'bandhs,' would have any effect on them.

The remarks were made by a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by four senior citizens, including retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, challenging the October 11 bandh in Maharashtra called by the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) in the state.

As per the plea, the bandh, called by the three MVA parties to express solidarity with farmers' protest over the now scrapped agri laws and against the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, had caused a loss of Rs 3,000 crore to the public exchequer.

The petition sought the high court to declare the bandh as "unconstitutional and illegal" and direct the three coalition partners - the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP - to pay compensation to the affected citizens.

The bench, however, asked if the petitioners feel that if the court says no more bandhs should be declared, the same would be followed or adhered to by political parties? "This requires a change of mindset. We wonder whether directions from court to political parties to refrain from calling bandhs would have any effect on them or not," CJ Datta said.

The bench directed the Maharashtra government to file its affidavit in response to the petition and posted the matter for further hearing on February 14.

The PIL said the members of the MVA government which "enforced" the bandh in solidarity with farmers had "blatantly violated the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens".

The shutdown caused huge intangible loss too in terms of anxiety, stress and inconvenience for the citizens, the plea said.

Compensation, it said, should be paid to central and Maharashtra governments, which in turn should disburse the payout to the affected citizens.

The PIL is "being filed in the interest of citizens at large who have suffered major hardships, acute inconvenience, loss of livelihood and income and also damage to their assets and property besides disruption of their basic liberties and fundamental rights on account of the calling for and enforcement of the bandh", it said.

"Past experience over the last several years indicates that a bandh is usually called for and enforced by a political party or a group which is in the opposition," the petition said.

But this bandh was "unique and unprecedented" as it was called by the parties of the ruling coalition, it maintained.

The shutdown was called "despite" knowing that the Supreme Court had held such bandhs "unconstitutional and hence illegal", the PIL added.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:42 PM IST