Mumbai: Payyade SC, Parsee Gymkhana to clash in Police Shield cricket final

Payyade Sports Club and Parsee Gymkhana, both recorded comfortable victories in their respective semifinal encounters to set up an interesting final of the Automotive Manufacturing-74th Police Invitation Shield cricket tournament, organised under the auspices of MCA.

The defending champions Payyade defeated former champions Parkophene Cricketers by 5-wickets at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground on Sunday. In the other semifinal, strong favourites Parsee Gymkhana rode on the combined efforts of Sachin Yadav 115 runs and all-rounder Shams Mulani 90 runs and 4 for 31 runs to crush MIG Cricket Club by a thumping 237 runs margin at the Wankhede Stadium.

Parkophene Cricketers batsmen who were rattled by Payyade’s left-arm medium pacers Royston Dias (4-35) and Atif Attarwala (4-54) and were dismissed cheaply for 163 runs in 42.4 overs were unable to defend their low total.

Resuming at their overnight score of 317 for 5 wickets, Parsee Gymkhana consolidated their innings adding 48 more runs before being dismissed for 365 all out in 69.5 overs.

Left-handed Sachin Yadav who was unbeaten on 97 duly completed his ton making 115 runs (112b), while the other overnight batsman Shams Mulani added just two more runs before losing his wicket for a sedate 90 runs. Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar (4-57), Nikhil Date (3-81) starred with the ball.

Brief scores Parkophene Cricketers 163 all out in 42.4 overs (Arun Yadav 42; Roystan Dias 4/35, Atif Attarwala 4/54) vs Payyade Sports Club 165/5 in 43.5 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 42, Sagar Mishra 40, Siddhesh Lad 30; Aashray Sajnani 4/57). Result: Payyade Sports Club won by 5 wickets; Parsee Gymkhana 365 all out in 69.5 overs (Sachin Yadav 115 (112b), Shams Mulani 90, Suryakumar Yadav 35, Aakarshit Gomel 33, Nikhil Patil (Jr.) 31; Arjun Tendulkar 4/57, Nikhil Date 3/81) bt MIG Cricket Club 128 all out in 42.4 overs (Sheesh Shetty 29; Siddarth Raut 4/27, Shams Mulani 4/31) by 237 runs

ALSO READ The Ashes 21-22: Australia 4 wickets away from win at Adelaide

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:39 PM IST