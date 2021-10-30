FPJ Legal l Mumbai cruise drug case: Aryan Khan to be released from Arthur Road prison by noon today

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison after officials Saturday morning opened the bail box outside the jail to collect his papers.

"The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5:30 am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan. He is expected to be released within an hour," a jail source said.

As per the latest information given to PTI by jail officials, Aryan Khan will be released from Arthur Road prison by noon today along with some other prisoners.

Mumbai | Jail officials opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am today to gather bail orders. A physical copy of Aryan Khan's bail release order was also kept inside, yesterday.



Aryan will be released this morning, in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case. pic.twitter.com/Kb8JCjeAHf — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail.

In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

The HC had granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

(With PTI inputs)

