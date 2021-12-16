FPJ legal l After Aryan Khan, co-accused Aachit Kumar moves court seeking modification of bail condition to appear before NCB

Aryan Khan's co-accused Aachit Kumar has moved the court seeking modification of bail condition to appear before the agency, reported Live Law.

Aachit is alleged to be Aryan Khan's drug supplier. This comes a day after the Bombay High Court relieved Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week,

Aryan Khan along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the High Court on October 28 in the drugs-on-cruise case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case.

Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 06:23 PM IST