SWR emerges Runnerup in 17th All India Railway Powerlifting Championship At Mumbai

17th All India Railway Powerlifting Championship was held at Mumbai from December 7, 2021 to December 10, 2021,organized by Western Railway. South Western Railway has won 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze medals in this championship and emerged as Overall runner up.

Mudasar Khan and Sreeraj P S working as Junior Clerks in Hubballi Division secured Silver and Bronze Medals respectively in 120 Kg category. Abhishek H. Horakeri, working as Technician in Hubballi Division won Silver Medal in + 120 kg category. Dilshad, working as Junior Clerk in Hubballi Division Won Gold Medal in category of 93 Kg and Elavarasan working as Technician in Hubballi Division bagged Silver Medal in the same category. R. Arun Sai Kumar working as Junior Clerk in Hubballi Division, clinched Bronze medal in 74 kg weight category. The team that represented SWR in the said championship had 10 members out of which 6 members secured medals.

In the said championship, Western Railway secured the Overall first position, South Western Railway secured the second position and Central Railway has secured the third position. For SWR, it is was big jump from 6th place last time to 2nd place this time.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager/South Western Railway congratulated the members of SWR Power Lifting Team in Rail Soudha, Headquarters of SWR. He appreciated their hard work and tenacity and extended best wishes for team's future endeavours. Sanjeev Katware, President of South Western Railway Sports Association and Ajay Kumar Jain, President of South Western Railway Sports Association were present during the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:22 PM IST