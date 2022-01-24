FPJ Legal: Indrani Mukerjea moves court, wants to know what action CBI has taken on her claim that Sheena Bora is alive

Prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case - Indrani Mukerjea, on Monday filed an application before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai, seeking to know what action the agency has taken on her letter to the agency’s director in end-November which claimed that Sheena is alive.

The CBI was given a copy of the application. The court has directed it to file a response to the application on Feb 4. Indrani made the application through her lawyer before the court and was not physically present before it.

Last month, her lawyer had said that Indrani had written a letter to the CBI director on Nov 27 that a jail inmate of hers had seen Sheena alive in Kashmir, when on a holiday in Srinagar. Her letter to the director had sought that the central agency probes the matter.

The sensational murder had come to light in 2015, three years after it was allegedly committed in April 2012. Indrani - who is Sheena’s mother, her ex-husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, who is former Star India CEO - are facing trial in the case. Shyamvar Rai, who worked as a driver for her, is an accused-turned-prosecution witness and has extensively testified against his former employer.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 06:55 PM IST