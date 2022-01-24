Akshay Kumar buys a swanky new apartment worth Rs 7.8 crore in Mumbai’s Khar West

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reportedly purchased a new property in Mumbai’s Khar West.

The lavish estate, located on the 19th floor of Joy Legend, a Joy Builder building, comprises of four parking spaces.

As per a report by Money Control, the new abode costs Rs 7.8 crore.

The new purchase comes after Akshay sold off his office in Andheri West for Rs 9 crore in December 2021.

The actor currently resides with his wife Twinkle Khanna, kids Aarav and Nitara at a luxury duplex in Juhu.

Amidst the showbiz and hours of being in the spotlight of cameras, Akshay was recently seen in the midst of nature.

The 'Padman' actor took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video of him feeding grass to a herd of goats. The clip that seems to be shot in a rural location also sees a flock of chickens behind the actor.

"Chhoti chhoti chizo me badi badi khushiya mil rahi hain...what more can we ask from the almighty?! Thank you God for every single day we are alive in the midst of nature. #AttitudeOfGratitude," Akshay captioned the post.

On the work front, Akshay recently announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey'. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Holi on March 18 this year.

In the movie, Kumar plays a gangster, who aspires to be an actor; Sanon a journalist, who wishes to be a director and Warsi a struggling actor.

Apart from this, he will soon be seen in movies like 'Ram Setu', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Prithviraj'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:55 AM IST