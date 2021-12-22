FPJ Legal: Govt justifies prohibition on unvaccinated, says 'mixing of unvaccinated with other public may invite explosive transmission of Covid'

Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court that allowing unvaccinated people to mix with other people in public transport will not only endanger lives of others but will also invite “explosive transmission” of the coronavirus.

An affidavit filed by chief secretary Debasish Chakrabarty reads: “Allowing unvaccinated persons to mix with other people, by using public transport will only endanger lives of others, and will invite explosive transmission of the coronavirus and its subsequent variants… The government of Maharashtra, as parens patriae (guardian of the state) cannot afford to take that risk.”

Justifying its decision not to permit unvaccinated persons from using public transport, the affidavit states that the same had been taken to ensure that they (unvaccinated) did not endanger the lives of other citizens.

Last week, HC had directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit explaining the rationale behind such prohibition while hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) – one by Firoze Mithiborwala, and other by one Yohan Tengra – claiming that the state's circular prohibiting unvaccinated persons from travelling in the local trains was without logic and in breach of such citizens' right to equality.

The chief secretary’s affidavit states that the decision was neither discriminatory nor breached citizen's fundamental rights. Instead, the unvaccinated were prohibited from the use of public transport to ensure that they did not mingle with other citizens and add to the spread of the Covid19 virus.

During the hearing on Monday, the government said that unvaccinated persons were prohibited from not just the use of local trains but, from all modes of public transport in the state. It further said that the decision was taken after consultation with experts and members of the state's special task force for tackling Covid.

The affidavit said that as on December 20, a total of 54 people in the state had been infected with the new Omicron variant of the virus. Further, as per data available until December 20, 2021, there were 544 new cases of COVID19 infections, and four cases of death due to COVID-19.

Cautioning against the possibility of a third wave, the government said that it was not willing to take any risk on the issue of public health.

“Unfortunately, the problem is not over yet. There is a likelihood of a third wave and also the likelihood of the spread of the new variant, Omicron… The government of Maharashtra therefore, cannot afford to take any risk and would like to err on the safer side so far it concerns issue of public health,” reads the 37-page affidavit.

The affidavit also details the devastating second wave of COVID that hit Maharashtra earlier this year, and how the state authorities struggled to ensure adequate supply of medical aid, hospital beds, oxygen supply for citizens. At the time although citizens were willing to pay for these facilities, the same were in short supply.

The government has said that it does not want a repeat of such dire situation.

Besides, there has been adequate research to prove that those who had taken both doses of the vaccine were less likely to contract severe covid or to require prolonged hospitalisation, states the affidavit.

Terming the prohibition on the unvaccinated as reasonable, the government has urged the HC to dismiss the PILs.

Besides, the government has informed the HC that the petitioners themselves are fully vaccinated.

While taking the vaccine is not mandatory for citizens in the country, adequate vaccine doses and slots are now available across the state for those interested in taking the vaccine, the state said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik has kept the PILs for hearing on January 3, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 09:41 PM IST