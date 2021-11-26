FPJ Legal: Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh likely to appear before Chandiwal commission on Monday

After avoiding personal appearance before the one member judicial commission from last several months, former top cop Parambir Singh is likely to appear before the Chandiwal Commission on Monday. The commission headed by Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal was appointed by the Maharashtra government to probe into the contentions raised in the letter, which Singh wrote to chief minister, alleging corruption on part of then home minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Thursday, Singh's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud told the commission that his client would be filing an affidavit on Monday, when the panel would conduct it's proceedings.

"We have informed the commission that Singh would be filing an affidavit on the next hearing stating that he doesn't have any first hand information about contentions he raised in his letter, written in March this year," confirmed advocate Anukul Seth, who represents Singh.

Notably, Chandrachud made a statement before the commission that the contentions made in the letter were mere hearsay statements as he had received such information from some officers and that his client is likely not to depose before the panel.

Further, Seth informed that Singh would "probably" appear before the commission on Monday.

Meanwhile, the commission continued to cross examine suspended cop Sachin Waze.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:47 PM IST