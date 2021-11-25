FPJ Legal: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking to stop sale, purchase, circulation of Salman Khurshid's book

Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking direction to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of the book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya' written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Justice Yashwant Varma dismissed the petition filed by Vineet Jindal through Advocate Raj Kishor Chaudhary.

The court remarked to the petitioner that 'if you disagree with the author, do not read it.' The court also remarked that 'ask people not to buy the book or read it.' Petitioner Vineet Jindal through Advocate Raj Kishor Chaudhary recently approached Delhi High Court to ban Salman Khurshid's book over his comparison of Hindutava to ISIS and Boko Haram.

The petitioner has also sought not to publish the book in any form, i.e., either printed or electronic.

The petitioner has approached the Delhi High Court under Article 226 of the constitution of India praying inter-alia for an appropriate writ, order, or direction in the nature of mandamus directing the respondents to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of the book namely "Sunrise Over Ayodhya" and published in any form, i.e., either printed or electronic as it violates the fundamental right guaranteed under article 19 and 21 of the constitution of India.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid is embroiled in a controversy for "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times." Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explores the apex court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 06:55 PM IST