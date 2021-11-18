Salman Khurshid's house vandalised: Uttarakhand Police arrests 4 persons on charges of vandalism, arson, and firing at Congress leader's residence

The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday arrested four persons on charges of vandalism, arson, and firing at the residence of former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid in Nainital.

On November 15, Salman Khurshid's house in Uttarakhand was vandalised amid the row over his recent book in which he draws a comparison between Hindutva and terror outfits like the ISIS.

According to initial reports, some people damaged windowpanes and set fire to a door at the house in Bowali police station area, Nainital (City) Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra said.

Nobody was hurt at the house where only the caretakers were staying. The SP said a case, mentioning 15-20 unidentified people, is being registered. Khurshid posted video clips on social media in which some people appear to be burning his effigy and shouting derogatory slogans against him and the Muslim community.

Uttarakhand Police have arrested four persons on charges of vandalism, arson, and firing at the residence of former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid in Nainital on Nov 15, says a police officer pic.twitter.com/tyKJbJIFto — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

One slogan said "the traitors" should be shot. Another said the country did not belong to the "mullahs" but to "Veer Shivaji". The mob was also heard shouting, "Jai Jai Veer Bajrangi Jai, Jai Shri Ram." The attack came days after the former Union minister launched his new book, "Sunrise over Ajodhya: Nationalism in Our Times", drawing much criticism from the BJP and right-wing organisations.

"I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism," he asked on Facebook while posting pictures of arson at his Nainital home.

The Congress leader got embroiled in controversy after he recently launched his new book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times.' Several political leaders have condemned Khurshid for his new book including Union Ministers.

