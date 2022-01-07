FPJ Legal: Court grants police three-day custody of accused Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh in Bulli Bai app case

A court on Friday granted police three-day custody of accused Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh in connection with the Bulli Bai app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for 'auction'.

Singh (18) and Rawat (21)were arrested by the city police's cyber cell on January 5 from Uttarakhand, and they were brought to Mumbai after their transit remand was procured from a local court there.

Singh and Rawat were produced before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate today where the police sought their custody for interrogation by telling court the two would have to be questioned along with Vishal Kumar Jha, who was arrested in the case earlier and is presently in police custody till January 10.

The court, after hearing the prosecution, remanded Singh and Rawal to police custody till January 10.

The police had earlier claimed Singh had created a Twitter handle of the app and was the prime accused in the case.

The Delhi police's special cell, which has also registered an FIR in the case, on January 6 arrested one Niraj Bishnoi from Assam in the case, and said he was the main creator of the app.

